Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) versus Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSE:BDL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) and Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSE:BDL) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Del Taco Restaurants and Flanigan’s Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Taco Restaurants -42.94% 5.28% 1.54% Flanigan’s Enterprises 1.41% 3.55% 1.67%

This table compares Del Taco Restaurants and Flanigan’s Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Taco Restaurants $512.95 million 0.66 -$118.29 million $0.47 19.34 Flanigan’s Enterprises $116.20 million 0.27 $3.65 million N/A N/A

Flanigan’s Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Del Taco Restaurants.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Del Taco Restaurants and Flanigan’s Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Taco Restaurants 0 1 4 0 2.80 Flanigan’s Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Del Taco Restaurants presently has a consensus price target of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 27.61%. Given Del Taco Restaurants’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Del Taco Restaurants is more favorable than Flanigan’s Enterprises.

Risk and Volatility

Del Taco Restaurants has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flanigan’s Enterprises has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Flanigan’s Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of Flanigan’s Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Del Taco Restaurants beats Flanigan’s Enterprises on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service. As of September 29, 2019, it operated 26 units consisting of restaurants, package liquor stores, and combination restaurants/package liquor stores; and franchised 5 units comprising 2 restaurants and 3 combination restaurants/package liquor stores. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

