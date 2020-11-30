Analyzing Creative Vistas (OTCMKTS:CVAS) & Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Creative Vistas (OTCMKTS:CVAS) and Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Creative Vistas alerts:

This table compares Creative Vistas and Inseego’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Vistas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inseego $219.50 million 4.31 -$40.13 million ($0.51) -18.75

Creative Vistas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inseego.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Inseego shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Inseego shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Vistas and Inseego’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Vistas N/A N/A N/A Inseego -45.49% N/A -27.02%

Volatility and Risk

Creative Vistas has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inseego has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Creative Vistas and Inseego, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Vistas 0 0 0 0 N/A Inseego 0 2 5 0 2.71

Inseego has a consensus target price of $12.04, indicating a potential upside of 25.90%. Given Inseego’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inseego is more favorable than Creative Vistas.

Summary

Inseego beats Creative Vistas on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Creative Vistas Company Profile

Creative Vistas, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, installation, integration, and servicing of security-related technologies and systems. Its services include consulting, audit, review, and planning services; engineering and design services; customization, software development, and interfacing services; system integration, installation, and project management; system training, technical support, and maintenance services; and ongoing maintenance, preventative maintenance and service, and upgrades. The company also offers video surveillance products and technologies. Creative Vistas, Inc. offers its products and services to government, healthcare, education, and retail markets, as well as to various sectors, including corporate facilities, mining, entertainment, and automobile through direct sales to end-users, as well as through subcontracting agreements. Creative Vistas, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Whitby, Canada.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices. Its products include 4G and 5G fixed wireless routers and gateways, and mobile hotspots, and wireless gateways and routers for IIoT applications, Gb speed 4G LTE hotspots and USB modems, integrated telematics, and mobile tracking hardware devices, which are supported by applications software and cloud services designed to enable customers to analyze data insights and configure/manage their hardware remotely. The company also sells software-as-a-service (SaaS), software, and services solutions in various mobile and industrial IoT vertical markets comprising fleet management, vehicle telematics, aviation telematics, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking, monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management. Its SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, aviation, asset, and other telematics applications; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations in managing the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets by helping them to save money on personnel and telecom expenses. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Vistas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Vistas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.