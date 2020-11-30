Head-To-Head Comparison: Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) versus Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP)

Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP) and Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fuse Science and Intellia Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intellia Therapeutics $43.10 million 53.98 -$99.53 million ($2.11) -18.66

Fuse Science has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intellia Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Fuse Science shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fuse Science and Intellia Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A Intellia Therapeutics -228.87% -40.57% -31.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fuse Science and Intellia Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuse Science 0 0 0 0 N/A Intellia Therapeutics 0 4 7 0 2.64

Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $31.36, indicating a potential downside of 20.37%. Given Intellia Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intellia Therapeutics is more favorable than Fuse Science.

Risk and Volatility

Fuse Science has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellia Therapeutics has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics beats Fuse Science on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fuse Science Company Profile

Fuse Science, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary delivery technology for delivering energy, nutrition, and medications to humans in the United States. The company also produces and sells sports nutrition and performance products. Its products include SkyPorts, a drone support technology and energy demand network that enables long distance flight required for drone-based commerce without the need for drones to return every 15 minutes to recharge; and XTRAX, a remote monitoring system designed to measure the production of solar and other renewable energy systems, as well as transmit the data via the cellular and radio frequency, and microwave transmission network or satellite. The company was formerly known as Double Eagle Holdings, Ltd. and changed its name to Fuse Science, Inc. in December 2011. Fuse Science, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Massapequa, New York.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary programs focused on developing engineered cell therapies to treat various oncological and autoimmune diseases; partnered programs focused on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells; and acute myeloid leukemia. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ospedale San Raffaele; and GEMoaB Monoconals GmbH. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

