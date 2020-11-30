Head-To-Head Review: Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) & Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC)

Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC) and Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Twin Vee PowerCats alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Twin Vee PowerCats and Donnelley Financial Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin Vee PowerCats 0 0 0 0 N/A Donnelley Financial Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75

Donnelley Financial Solutions has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.51%. Given Donnelley Financial Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Donnelley Financial Solutions is more favorable than Twin Vee PowerCats.

Risk & Volatility

Twin Vee PowerCats has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Donnelley Financial Solutions has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Twin Vee PowerCats and Donnelley Financial Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A Donnelley Financial Solutions 1.93% 6.24% 1.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Twin Vee PowerCats and Donnelley Financial Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Donnelley Financial Solutions $874.70 million 0.63 $37.60 million $1.10 14.94

Donnelley Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Twin Vee PowerCats.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of Donnelley Financial Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 42.3% of Twin Vee PowerCats shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Donnelley Financial Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Donnelley Financial Solutions beats Twin Vee PowerCats on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twin Vee PowerCats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. manufactures and sells recreational boats. The company was formerly known as ValueRich, Inc. and changed its name to Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. in April 2016. Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs. It offers technology-enabled filing solutions for corporate clients within its capital markets offerings that allow U.S. public companies to comply with applicable U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regulations, including filing agent services, digital document creation, and online content management tools that support their corporate financial transactions and regulatory reporting; solutions to facilitate clients' communications with their shareholders; and virtual data rooms and other deal management solutions. The company also provides technology-enabled filing solutions for alternative investment and insurance investment companies, including cloud-based tools for creating and filing regulatory documents, as well as solutions for investors designed to improve the speed and accuracy of their access to investment information. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee PowerCats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee PowerCats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.