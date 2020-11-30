Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) versus The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Financial Analysis

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) and Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares The E.W. Scripps and Formula One Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The E.W. Scripps -2.84% -2.43% -0.60% Formula One Group -51.60% -2.86% -1.41%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The E.W. Scripps and Formula One Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The E.W. Scripps 0 0 1 0 3.00 Formula One Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.3% of The E.W. Scripps shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of The E.W. Scripps shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The E.W. Scripps and Formula One Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The E.W. Scripps $1.42 billion 0.75 -$18.38 million $0.05 261.60 Formula One Group $2.02 billion 4.35 $106.00 million N/A N/A

Formula One Group has higher revenue and earnings than The E.W. Scripps.

Risk and Volatility

The E.W. Scripps has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Formula One Group has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The E.W. Scripps beats Formula One Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations. This segment also runs network, syndicated, and original programming. The National Media segment offers content services through apps on Internet-connected devices, such as set-top boxes, smartphones, smart televisions, and tablets. This segment also operates Katz, which broadcasts content through over-the-air on local broadcasters' digital sub-channels, and cable and satellite; Newsy, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news; and Triton that offers digital audio technology and measurement services for digital audio marketplace. In addition, this segment operates Stitcher that create original podcasts, a digital audio recording of a themed series; provides a mobile application where consumers can stream the latest news, sports, talk, and entertainment on demand; offers podcast ad agency services; and operates Midroll Media advertising network. The company also operates Scripps National Spelling Bee, an investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C. It serves audiences and businesses. The company operates through a network of 60 television stations. The company was formerly known as Scripps Howard, Inc. The E.W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

