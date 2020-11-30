Critical Comparison: First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) vs. First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) and First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

First Busey has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Busey and First Community’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Busey $472.65 million 2.42 $102.95 million $2.15 9.77 First Community $54.37 million 2.40 $10.97 million $1.45 12.03

First Busey has higher revenue and earnings than First Community. First Busey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Busey and First Community’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Busey 22.18% 8.62% 1.04% First Community 16.65% 7.48% 0.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.9% of First Busey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of First Community shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of First Busey shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of First Community shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Busey and First Community, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Busey 0 3 1 0 2.25 First Community 0 1 3 0 2.75

First Busey currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.37%. First Community has a consensus price target of $16.63, suggesting a potential downside of 4.67%. Given First Busey’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Busey is more favorable than First Community.

Dividends

First Busey pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Busey pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Busey has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Community has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

First Busey beats First Community on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. It offers customary types of demand and savings deposits; and commercial, agricultural, real estate construction, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company also provides money transfer, safe deposit, IRA, and other fiduciary services through banking center, ATM and technology-based networks. In addition, it offers investment management, trust, estate advisory, and financial planning services, as well as business succession planning, and employee retirement planning services; investment strategy consulting and fiduciary services; and security brokerage services. Further, the company provides pay processing solutions, such as walk-in payment processing for payments delivered by customers to retail pay agents; online bill payment solutions for payments made by customers on a billing company's Website; customer service payments for payments accepted over the telephone; mobile bill pay; direct debit services; electronic concentration of payments delivered by the automated clearing house network; money management software and credit card networks; and lockbox remittance processing of payments delivered by mail. It has 61 banking centers in Illinois; 13 in Missouri; five in southwest Florida; and one in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments. Its deposit products include demand deposit accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that consist of secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides other banking services, which include Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; financial and investment advisory services; and insurance services. It operates 21 full-service offices located in the Lexington County, Richland County, Newberry County, Kershaw County, Greenville County, Anderson County, Pickens County, and Aiken County, South Carolina; and Richmond County and Columbia County, Georgia. First Community Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

