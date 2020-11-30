Comparing Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) & Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) and Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Vonage has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hong Kong Television Network has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vonage and Hong Kong Television Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonage $1.19 billion 2.70 -$19.48 million $0.19 68.05 Hong Kong Television Network $180.47 million 8.00 -$36.99 million N/A N/A

Vonage has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Kong Television Network.

Profitability

This table compares Vonage and Hong Kong Television Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonage -2.92% 6.18% 2.51% Hong Kong Television Network N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of Vonage shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Vonage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vonage and Hong Kong Television Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonage 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hong Kong Television Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vonage presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.28%. Given Vonage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vonage is more favorable than Hong Kong Television Network.

Summary

Vonage beats Hong Kong Television Network on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services. The Consumer segment provides home telephone services through various service plans with basic features, including voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail. It also offers Vonage World and Vonage North America consumer plans. In addition, the company provides Vonage-enabled devices, which allow customers to use the Internet connection for their computer and telephones at the same time; and high-speed broadband Internet service that allows calls over the Internet either from a telephone through a Vonage-enabled device, or through soft phone software, or mobile client applications. Vonage Holdings Corp. sells its products through its sales agents, Websites, and toll free numbers for consumers and businesses in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. Vonage Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.

About Hong Kong Television Network

Hong Kong Television Network Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the multimedia production, content distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a Â’one-stop shop' platform, including online shopping and delivery services. It also engages in the property investment and trading activities; and provision of marketing and advertising management, and artistes' management and agency services. The company was formerly known as City Telecom (H.K.) Limited and changed its name to Hong Kong Television Network Limited in January 2013. Hong Kong Television Network Limited was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong.

