Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $167.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 30,039 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $651,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRTS opened at $185.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $194.89.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. Analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.