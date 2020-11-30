Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Shares of DSSI stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $300.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Diamond S Shipping has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.13 million. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 37.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.