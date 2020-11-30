Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANIOY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acerinox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $5.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. Acerinox has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Acerinox had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Analysts predict that Acerinox will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

