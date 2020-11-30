Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on DGII. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, November 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

DGII opened at $17.80 on Monday. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $516.84 million, a P/E ratio of 61.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.84.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.04 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digi International news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 42,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $730,417.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,857.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $134,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,501 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Digi International by 52.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Digi International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Digi International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 57,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

