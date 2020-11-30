Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.38.
Several research firms have recently commented on DGII. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, November 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.
DGII opened at $17.80 on Monday. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $516.84 million, a P/E ratio of 61.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.84.
In other Digi International news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 42,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $730,417.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,857.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $134,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,501 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Digi International by 52.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Digi International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Digi International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 57,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Digi International
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
