Ferguson plc (FERG.L) (LON:FERG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferguson plc (FERG.L) (LON:FERG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,706.24 ($87.62).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ferguson plc (FERG.L) from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,700 ($113.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,710 ($87.67) target price on shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,710 ($87.67) target price on shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) stock opened at GBX 8,324 ($108.75) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,073.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,165.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.57. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,624 ($112.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $2.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Ferguson plc (FERG.L)’s previous dividend of $0.68. Ferguson plc (FERG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.99%.

In related news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,786 ($101.72), for a total value of £1,069,796.40 ($1,397,695.85). Also, insider Mike Powell sold 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,760 ($101.38), for a total value of £10,398.40 ($13,585.58).

Ferguson plc (FERG.L) Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

