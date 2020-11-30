InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

INMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMode from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Get InMode alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in InMode during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of InMode by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $43.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 2.11. InMode has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $53.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.91.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 million. InMode had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 27.15%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.