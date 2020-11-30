J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $153.47 on Monday. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $189.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.55 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.75.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.30. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $252.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $810,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,853.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total value of $1,275,360.00. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,093 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,264 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter worth about $309,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 61.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter worth about $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

