1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 1Life Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ONEM. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $33.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.47. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 190,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $6,243,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,869,896.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $3,679,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 142,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,908.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 821,334 shares of company stock valued at $25,585,575.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

