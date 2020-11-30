Research Analysts Offer Predictions for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Wedbush also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AEO. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.79.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.24. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52. Insiders have sold a total of 36,151 shares of company stock worth $535,697 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

