Raven Industries, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Raven Industries in a report released on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $96.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVN opened at $26.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64. Raven Industries has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $942.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, Director Marc E. Lebaron bought 4,368 shares of Raven Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $109,986.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,782.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Raven Industries by 366.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Raven Industries by 32.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Raven Industries by 213.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

