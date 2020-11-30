FY2021 EPS Estimates for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Boosted by Analyst

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) – Analysts at Griffin Securities upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Autodesk in a report released on Wednesday, November 25th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the software company will earn $2.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.36. Griffin Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.20.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $272.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $282.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The business had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,250 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,176,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the software company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the software company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $73,104.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,106 shares of company stock worth $691,806. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

