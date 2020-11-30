Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Autodesk in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Ikeda now forecasts that the software company will earn $2.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

ADSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.20.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $272.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.09, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $282.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,250 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,176,000 after buying an additional 22,729 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the software company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the software company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $73,104.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,106 shares of company stock worth $691,806 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

