American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.24.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $262,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,151 shares of company stock worth $535,697 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 603.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,837,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,192 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,196,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,341,000 after buying an additional 17,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $19,075,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,513,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after buying an additional 435,420 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.