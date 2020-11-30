Brokers Offer Predictions for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.69). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.46.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $22.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $23.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,255.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

