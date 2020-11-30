FY2021 Earnings Estimate for AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of AO World in a research note issued on Thursday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wade now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AO World’s FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AOWDF. Zacks Investment Research lowered AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of AOWDF opened at $4.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AO World has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $5.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

