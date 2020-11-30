Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brother Industries, Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brother Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brother Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $22.08 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

BRTHY opened at $38.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.06. Brother Industries has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $42.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.88.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, Domino Business, and Others segments.

