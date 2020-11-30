Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brother Industries, Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brother Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brother Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $22.08 EPS.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.
About Brother Industries
Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, Domino Business, and Others segments.
