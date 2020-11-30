Northcoast Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) – Analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cabot in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.65.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.58 million.

CBT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $43.61 on Monday. Cabot has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average is $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 67.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Cabot by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cabot by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cabot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

