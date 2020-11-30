B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) – B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($1.59) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.95). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Chico’s FAS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.76.

CHS stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $5.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,344,000. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,456,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,378,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 966,318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,129,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 796,222 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 662,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

