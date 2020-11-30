B. Riley Weighs in on Dycom Industries, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – B. Riley dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Dycom Industries in a report released on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.02. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DY. Vertical Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

DY opened at $63.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.95 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $78.71.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $810.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.88 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 0.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 33,911 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 233.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 45,325 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $972,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.