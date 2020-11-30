FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dycom Industries, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.66. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

DY has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $63.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.95 and a beta of 1.80. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $78.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $810.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.88 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

