Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Nordstrom, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($3.00) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.56). William Blair also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $26.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 284.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 19,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.