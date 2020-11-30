B. Riley Weighs in on The Gap, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Gap in a report issued on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will earn ($1.92) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.78). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Gap’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

GPS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Gap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Gap from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Gap from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Gap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.95.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The Gap has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 45,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 295.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

