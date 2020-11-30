Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.67 Per Share

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) – William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.67 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.60.

J has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Shares of J stock opened at $105.86 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $109.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average is $89.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,264,264,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $176,813,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $160,038,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $98,186,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $78,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

