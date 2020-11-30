Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Konica Minolta in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.11) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.47). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Konica Minolta’s FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Konica Minolta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Konica Minolta stock opened at $6.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.93. Konica Minolta has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $13.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in Office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

