FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Rockwell Automation, Inc. Issued By G.Research (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Equities researchers at G.Research decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Rockwell Automation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 25th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.65. G.Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s FY2022 earnings at $9.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.47.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $255.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $267.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $1,505,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total transaction of $6,271,755.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,595.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $4,946,886.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,209. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

