Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of thyssenkrupp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.48). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for thyssenkrupp’s FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

TKAMY stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.95. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

