FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical in a report released on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shin-Etsu Chemical’s FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHECY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

Shares of SHECY stock opened at $40.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $41.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

