FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seiko Epson in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seiko Epson’s FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEKEY opened at $7.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 96.76 and a beta of 1.04. Seiko Epson has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

