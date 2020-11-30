Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Suzuki Motor in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $9.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $12.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.02 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Suzuki Motor from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Suzuki Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Suzuki Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.
About Suzuki Motor
Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.
