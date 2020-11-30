Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Suzuki Motor in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $9.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $12.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.02 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Suzuki Motor from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Suzuki Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Suzuki Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of SZKMY stock opened at $220.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.29 and a 200 day moving average of $159.37. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $83.43 and a 52 week high of $225.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

