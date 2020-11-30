Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for DENSO Co. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DENSO in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DNZOY. Zacks Investment Research cut DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DENSO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. DENSO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

DENSO stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 0.98. DENSO has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $25.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

