Subaru Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Subaru in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subaru’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

