FY2021 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Lifted by Clarus Securities (CVE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) – Clarus Securities increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) in a report released on Thursday, November 26th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.41.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KNT. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.46.

KNT stock opened at C$7.30 on Monday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The firm has a market cap of $955.65 million and a PE ratio of 29.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$47.45 million for the quarter.

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Director John Lewins sold 107,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$862,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 876,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,014,000.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.