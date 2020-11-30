New Frontier Health (NFH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 2nd.

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter.

Get New Frontier Health alerts:

NFH opened at $8.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. New Frontier Health has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $10.83.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Frontier Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

About New Frontier Health

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for New Frontier Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Frontier Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.