iHuman (IH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

iHuman (NYSE:IH) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 2nd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IH stock opened at $28.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.43. iHuman has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $31.58.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

