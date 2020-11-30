People Co. (PEO.V) (PEO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, December 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

CVE PEO opened at C$10.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. People Co. has a 1-year low of C$6.00 and a 1-year high of C$11.90.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$12.00 price target on People Co. (PEO.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

People Corporation provides group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting solutions, which primarily include plan review and design, plan recommendations and marketing, alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, and wellness programs.

