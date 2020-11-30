DLH (DLHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, December 7th. Analysts expect DLH to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DLHC opened at $9.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $118.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. DLH has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

Get DLH alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLHC. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of DLH in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DLH in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.