HealthEquity (HQY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. HealthEquity has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.48-1.58 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.48-$1.58 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.11 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect HealthEquity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $72.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.51, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.44. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.99.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $710,157.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.