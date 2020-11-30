AstroNova (ALOT) to Release Earnings on Monday

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, December 7th. Analysts expect AstroNova to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 million, a P/E ratio of -142.86, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $15.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.