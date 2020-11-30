Stitch Fix (SFIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.52 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stitch Fix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of SFIX opened at $41.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.91 and a beta of 2.61. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $1,322,806.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,206.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $141,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 718,171 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,834 over the last 90 days. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.26.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.