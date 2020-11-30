NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) (CVE:GRA) PT Set at C$4.00 by Raymond James

NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) (CVE:GRA) has been given a C$4.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

GRA stock opened at C$3.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.32 million and a PE ratio of -60.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.10, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.80. NanoXplore Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.90 and a 1 year high of C$4.15.

NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) (CVE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.57 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V)

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

