Reviewing Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) & FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evercel and FuelCell Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FuelCell Energy $60.75 million 46.16 -$77.57 million ($1.30) -7.45

Evercel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FuelCell Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Evercel and FuelCell Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A FuelCell Energy 1 2 0 0 1.67

FuelCell Energy has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential downside of 84.52%. Given FuelCell Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FuelCell Energy is more favorable than Evercel.

Profitability

This table compares Evercel and FuelCell Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercel N/A N/A N/A FuelCell Energy -162.42% -74.92% -13.77%

Risk and Volatility

Evercel has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FuelCell Energy has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.3% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FuelCell Energy beats Evercel on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evercel

Evercel, Inc., through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company's printers include hardware and embedded software. It serves industrial marketplace, financial, and logistics and transportation industries. The company offers its products directly to end-users, as well as through channel partners, such as dealers and distributors. Evercel, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications. It also provides SureSource Capture system that separates carbon dioxide from the flue gases of natural gas, biomass, or coal-fired power plants, as well as industrial facilities; and SOFC/SOEC and Energy Storage, a solution for energy storage using solid oxide technology. The company's SureSource power plants generate electricity and usable heat. It serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, and commercial and hospitality. The company primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, and Germany. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

