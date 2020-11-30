Contrasting BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) & National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) and National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bankshares has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

40.3% of BOK Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.7% of BOK Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of National Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BOK Financial and National Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOK Financial $2.23 billion 2.21 $500.76 million $7.16 9.78 National Bankshares $53.94 million 3.76 $17.47 million $2.65 11.81

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than National Bankshares. BOK Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BOK Financial and National Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOK Financial 0 8 0 0 2.00 National Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

BOK Financial presently has a consensus price target of $64.83, indicating a potential downside of 7.41%. National Bankshares has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.24%. Given National Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Bankshares is more favorable than BOK Financial.

Profitability

This table compares BOK Financial and National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOK Financial 18.23% 7.73% 0.86% National Bankshares 30.07% 8.43% 1.20%

Dividends

BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. BOK Financial pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bankshares pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BOK Financial has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years and National Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

BOK Financial beats National Bankshares on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. This segment also operates TransFund electronic funds transfer network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through the retail branch network; and mortgage banking services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private banking, and investment advisory services; insurance services; and brokerage and trading services, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, energy, and other sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage, personal, and home equity loans. Further, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,463 TransFund ATM locations. BOK Financial Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository services, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. National Bankshares, Inc. operates 24 branch offices, a loan production office, and 24 automated teller machines in Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.