AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) & Majestic Capital (OTCMKTS:MAJCQ) Head-To-Head Survey

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) and Majestic Capital (OTCMKTS:MAJCQ) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Majestic Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AXIS Capital and Majestic Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIS Capital -2.53% -2.79% -0.50% Majestic Capital N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AXIS Capital and Majestic Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXIS Capital $5.17 billion 0.84 $323.47 million $2.52 20.57 Majestic Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AXIS Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Majestic Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AXIS Capital and Majestic Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIS Capital 1 2 2 0 2.20 Majestic Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

AXIS Capital currently has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.02%. Given AXIS Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AXIS Capital is more favorable than Majestic Capital.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products. It also provides professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, cyber and privacy, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance products to insurance companies, including catastrophe reinsurance products; property reinsurance products covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; and credit and surety products. This segment also provides agriculture reinsurance products; coverages for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine and aviation reinsurance products; and personal accident, specialty health, accidental death, travel, life and disability reinsurance products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Majestic Capital

Majestic Capital, Ltd., formerly known as CRM Holdings Ltd, is a provider of workers’ compensation insurance products. The Company offers workers’ compensation insurance coverage, reinsurance, and fee-based management services for self-insured entities. The Company’s workers’ compensation insurance coverage is offered to employers in California, New York, New Jersey, Arizona, Nevada, and other states. The Company’s reinsurance is underwritten from Bermuda, and the fee-based management services are provided to self-insured entities in California. Majestic Capital also acts as a broker for insurers and places the excess coverage for the groups. It serves transportation, healthcare, wholesale and retail, manufacturing, and hospitality industries; contractors; and colleges and universities. Majestic Capital, Ltd. operates through its subsidiaries and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

